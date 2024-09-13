Suki Waterhouse pens a ‘Memoir of a Sparklemuffin’ on her wide-ranging sophomore album

NEW YORK (AP) — Suki Waterhouse discovered the Sparklemuffin spider during a late night scroll. The spider became the mascot for her sophomore album, “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin,” out Friday. The 18-song record follows the singer-songwriter’s 2022 debut “I Can’t Let Go” and her time playing keyboardist Karen Sirko in the Amazon Prime series “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Waterhouse talked with The Associated Press about making the album while pregnant with her daughter with partner Robinson. She also described how portraying Sirko inspired her to embrace her music career and said she’s looking forward to touring with the record.

