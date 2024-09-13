United Airlines will offer free internet on flights using service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX
CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it will offer free WiFi service on flights using the satellite-based Starlink service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. United said Friday it will start testing Starlink early next year and put it on the entire fleet of planes over the next several years. United isn’t releasing financial details of the deal with SpaceX. The move comes as airlines rush to offer more amenities as a way to stand out when passengers pick an airline for a flight.