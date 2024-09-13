United Airlines will offer free internet on flights using service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it will offer free WiFi service on flights using the satellite-based Starlink service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. United said Friday it will start testing Starlink early next year and put it on the entire fleet of planes over the next several years. United isn’t releasing financial details of the deal with SpaceX. The move comes as airlines rush to offer more amenities as a way to stand out when passengers pick an airline for a flight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.