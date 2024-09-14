How to watch and stream the 76th annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If it seems like the Emmys just happened, you’re not wrong. The 76th Emmy Awards are Sunday, roughly nine months after the last celebration of the best television. Last year’s Hollywood strikes delayed the show’s 75th edition until January, when “Succession” and “The Bear” dominated the show. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is being shown live on ABC, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. E! plans its live red carpet coverage as does People magazine and Entertainment Weekly. The FX series “Shogun” is the leading nominee for the show, airing live from Los Angeles.

