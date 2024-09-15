Weekend progress made against Southern California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters gained new ground over the weekend in combating three Southern California wildfires. Officials say increased humidity and light rain are expected to further aid firefighters’ efforts over the next few days. More than 8,000 personnel combined are battling the three biggest fires burning in the state. The largest blaze in Southern California is the Bridge Fire at 85 square miles in the Angeles National Forest, east of Los Angeles. That fire has forced 10,000 people to evacuate and burned dozens of buildings. Meanwhile, authorities in northern Nevada have lifted the last of evacuation orders for all homes Sunday from a fire there.

