An 8-year-old Ohio girl drove an SUV on a solo Target run

BEDFORD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl took an SUV from her Ohio home and drove for miles to a store where she was later found unharmed. The girl and the vehicle were reported missing around 9 a.m. Sunday. Bedford police say family members told them they had last seen the girl at the residence about two hours earlier. Police learned a small child had been spotted driving a vehicle on a nearby road. The SUV eventually was found a short time later in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge, which is nearly 13 miles from her home. The child told officers she had struck a mailbox while driving, but nothing else.

