Emmy Awards ratings up more than 50%, reversing record lows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmys telecast on ABC reached nearly 7 million viewers, a jump of more than 50% from the record low of the last ceremony in January. Numbers released by the network Monday show that Sunday night’s ceremony had the biggest Emmys audience since 2021. The show hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy was back in its traditional mid-September spot after the strike-delayed ceremony on Fox in January. That telecast had an all-time Emmys low of 4.3 million viewers. The Emmys have not had more than 10 million viewers since 2018. The top awards Sunday night went to “Shogun,” “Hacks” and “Baby Reindeer.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.