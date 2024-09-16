Georgia official seeks more school safety money after Apalachee High shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state school superintendent says he wants the state to spend more money to guarantee security officers and wearable panic alert buttons after a school shooting killed four at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta. Republican Richard Woods says he also wants to expand a mental health program for students and for agencies to better share information about threats to schools. Woods’ ideas on expanding mental health and information sharing mirror those voiced last week by state House Speaker Jon Burns. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will review any proposals. Democrats argue the violence stems from the GOP loosening Georgia’s gun laws. Woods isn’t proposing changes to gun laws.

