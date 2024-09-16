Sebastian Coe among 7 IOC members to enter race to succeed Thomas Bach as president

GENEVA (AP) — Two former Olympic champions are in the race to be the next IOC president. So is a prince of a Middle East kingdom and a former IOC president’s son. The global leaders of cycling, gymnastics and skiing also are in play. The International Olympic Committee has published a list of seven members who want to be candidates. Only one is a woman. The election is in March to succeed outgoing president Thomas Bach. The applicants include two-time gold medalists Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry. Also, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and board member Prince Feisal of Jordan.

