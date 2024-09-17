Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Taliban say that Afghanistan’s Embassy in Oman has reopened. It’s the latest sign of their growing inclusion among Gulf Arab countries and follows the acceptance by the United Arab Emirates of a Taliban ambassador last month. In Kabul, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that the embassy in Muscat, the capital of Oman, has resumed its work and that its activities would play a constructive role in strengthening the political, economic, social and religious relations with the host country. There was no immediate confirmation from Omani authorities and no reports from the sultanate’s state-run news agency about the embassy’s reopening.

