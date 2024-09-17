Election officials prepare for threats with panic buttons, bulletproof glass

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security in advance of Election Day to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won’t be tampered with. Bulletproof glass and drug-sniffing dogs in election offices, and panic buttons and security officers for polling places are some of the steps they are taking. Their concern isn’t just theoretical. Election officials have been targets of harassment and even death threats since the 2020 presidential election, primarily by people acting on former President Donald Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him.

