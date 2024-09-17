Festival season starts in Nepal with devotees honoring a living goddess

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s monthslong festival season has begun with tens of thousands of devotees pulling a wooden chariot with a young girl revered as a living goddess. Families gathered for feasts and lit incense for the dead at shrines. Men and boys in colorful masks and gowns representing Hindu deities danced to traditional music and drums, drawing throngs of spectators to Kathmandu’s old streets. The Indra Jatra festival on Tuesday marks the end of the monsoon and rice farming season and signals the dawn of fall. It is also known as the festival of deities and demons and especially honors Indra, the Hindu god of rain.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.