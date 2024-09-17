Gunfire injures 6 police officers in Martinique during protests over living costs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in the French Caribbean island of Martinique say at least six police officers have been injured by gunfire during violent protests over the high cost of living. Government officials say two unidentified suspects have been arrested. Gunfire erupted late Monday and early Tuesday as cars burned and police launched tear gas to repel demonstrators participating in protests that began in recent weeks. France Télévisions reported that at least one civilian also was injured by gunfire and was hospitalized. Martinique has seen similar protests in recent years. Many are fueled by anger over what demonstrators say is economic, social and racial inequality.

