Iran releases an Austrian man, the first time his imprisonment made public

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say authorities have released an Austrian citizen who was held in prison in the country’s northwest, the first time information about his imprisonment was made public. Mizanonilne.ir news agency, which is affiliated with the country’s judiciary, said Christian Weber was released based on “Islamic mercies” and handed to the Austrian embassy in Iran. It didn’t elaborate on reasons for his arrest. The Austrian foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday, saying Weber was released the day before. Iran occasionally announces the detention and release of Western citizens as well as dual nationals that rights groups say Tehran uses as bargaining chips in deals with the West.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.