New York man hit by stray police bullet needed cranial surgery, cousin says

NEW YORK (AP) — The cousin of a New Yorker hit by a stray police bullet says the man underwent cranial surgery to reduce swelling from a bullet wound. Greg Nougues says his cousin Gregory Delpeche was riding the subway to work when Delpeche was hit Sunday as NYPD officers fired at a man at a Brooklyn train station. The NYPD says officers were confronting the man over evading the subway toll. Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday the man had a knife. Adams says the officers responded appropriately. Nougues says Delpeche’s family is rallying around him as doctors work to deal with his grave injury.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.