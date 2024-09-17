Tennessee is adding a 10% fee on football game tickets next season to pay players
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has announced a price hike for football tickets starting in 2025 with most of the increase going specifically to help pay players. The increase announced Tuesday morning in an email to season-ticket holders notes a new 10% talent fee to help pay the proposed revenue share for athletes. Athletic director Danny White explains in a video the price hike at Neyland Stadium will help Tennessee continue attracting and keeping the best athletes. Tennessee has been working to be at the front of the changing landscape supporting athletes since the NCAA changed its rules in 2021 allowing athletes to cash in on their success.