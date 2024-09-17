What to know about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in an ongoing investigation in New York. Key details of the newly unsealed indictment include information about sexual encounters called “Freak Offs” that officials say Combs orchestrated between his victims and male sex workers. Officials say the hip-hop mogul drugged his victims during these encounters and recorded them. The indictment also accuses Combs of leading a criminal enterprise. Prosecutors say he and his associates took part in several illegal activities, including sex trafficking, forced labor, prostitution-related transportation, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. Combs’ attorney says his client will plead not guilty Tuesday.

