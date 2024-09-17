Woman accused of driving an SUV into a crowd in Minneapolis and killing a teenager

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman is facing murder and assault charges for allegedly driving an SUV into a crowd of people in downtown Minneapolis, killing a teenager and injuring at least five other people. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced charges against 22-year-old Latalia Anjolie Margalli. She was charged with second-degree murder and five counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Court records do not list an attorney for Margalli, and she has no listed phone number. She is jailed on $1.5 million bond. A complaint says two groups of people were involved in an altercation early Saturday when the SUV drove into the crowd, killing 16-year-old De’Miaya Broome.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.