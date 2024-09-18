A war with Hezbollah may be looming. Is Israel prepared?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Exploding devices in Lebanon and escalating rhetoric from Israel’s leaders have raised the specter of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah. The two foes have exchanged fire along the border since Oct. 8, following the Hamas attack that kickstarted the Israel-Hamas war. But recent days have seen a palpable increase in Israeli rhetoric and military moves that seem to indicate the country is preparing for combat. Israeli society is in favor of an intensified operation in Lebanon, polling shows, and the military is moving troops from Gaza to the northern front.

