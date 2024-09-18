Alaska Airlines completes its acquisition of Hawaiian Air, which will remain a separate brand

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines is closing its $1 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airlines. The airlines announced Wednesday that they have completed the sale just a day after the federal government removed the last major regulatory obstacle. In an unusual decision, Alaska plans to maintain the Hawaiian brand rather than paint the smaller carrier’s planes in Alaska’s colors. To win approval from the Transportation Department this week, the airlines agreed to maintain current levels of service on key routes within Hawaii and between the island state and the U.S. mainland. The Justice Department has not challenged the Alaska-Hawaiian deal on antitrust grounds.

