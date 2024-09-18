Endangered sea corals moved from South Florida to the Texas Gulf Coast for research and restoration

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have moved about about 300 endangered sea corals from South Florida to the Texas Gulf Coast for research and restoration. Nova Southeastern University and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researchers packed up the corals Wednesday at the NSU’s Oceanographic Campus in Dania Beach. The sea creatures were then loaded onto a van, taken to a nearby airport and flown to Texas. Researchers were taking extreme caution with the transfer of these delicate corals. Each coral was packaged with fresh clean sea water and extra oxygen, inside of a protective case and inside of insulated and padded coolers, and was in transport for the shortest time possible.

