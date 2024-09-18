Families of Americans detained in China share their pain and urge US to get them home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The families of four Americans detained in China say their loved ones are suffering both physically and mentally, and they are urging the U.S. government to take action to bring then home. They spoke during a hearing before a congressional panel on Wednesday. Just days earlier, the U.S. secured the release of David Lin, an American pastor who had been locked up in China for almost 20 years. Lawmakers are pledging their support and vow to keep pressure on the Biden administration to act. The Chinese Embassy says the country is ruled by law and that it treats criminal suspects equally regardless of their nationality.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.