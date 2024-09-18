Global vaccine alliance GAVI to buy 500,000 doses of mpox vaccine

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The global vaccine alliance Gavi says it will buy 500,000 doses of vaccine against mpox to fight outbreaks of the disease in African countries. Gavi said Wednesday that the vaccine doses — manufactured by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic — will be available this year, without giving any specific dates. It said that the vaccines will be funded by Gavi’s First Response Fund, a new financial mechanism created in June 2024. So far Congo, the epicenter of the global health emergency, has received only 250,000 vaccine doses, donated by the European Union and the United States. The 250,000 doses are just a fraction of the 3 million doses authorities have said are needed to end the mpox outbreak in the country.

