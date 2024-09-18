Judge dismisses an assault lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. district judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit against New York Knicks owner James Dolan alleging sexual assault a decade ago. Massage therapist Kellye Croft contended that Dolan also set her up with disgraced ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be molested. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson on Tuesday dismissed Croft’s lawsuit, saying she had no claim under a federal anti-sex trafficking law. The judge also declined to hear her state claims against the two men alleging assault. Croft’s attorneys said they disagreed with the judge’s interpretation of the law. Dolan’s attorney said Dolan was pleased with the court’s decision.

