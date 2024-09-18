Musk’s X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some Brazilian users have regained access to X despite a nationwide ban put in place by the country’s Supreme Court. It’s the result of the social network apparently changing the way its servers are accessed. But the reunion Wednesday may be short-lived. Late last month, Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered X blocked nationwide after months of tension with the site’s billionaire owner Elon Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. That rendered X effectively inaccessible in the country until Wednesday, when Associated Press journalists were among those who had regained access. Experts examining X’s IP addresses say there are indications the company has begun routing users through the servers of Cloudflare, a content delivery network, en route to its own.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.