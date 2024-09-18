Philadelphia mayor strikes a deal with the 76ers to build a new arena downtown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have a new teammate in their bid to build a new $1.3 billion arena downtown. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced on Wednesday a deal with team owners to keep the NBA franchise in town. This decision came despite objections from nearby Chinatown residents. Team owners say the planned 76 Place would enhance the retail corridor near City Hall. They have vowed not to renew their lease on the current arena when it expires in 2031. Activists in Chinatown have been opposing the plan, fearing increased traffic and displacement. Debbie Wei from the Save Chinatown Coalition says the fight is far from over.

