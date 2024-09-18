Vermont town official, his wife and her son found shot to death in their home

PAWLET, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a town official, his wife and her son were found shot to death in their home over the weekend. Police identified them as 46-year-old Brian Crossman, 41-year-old Erica Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft. Police say they were found dead Sunday and all three deaths were ruled homicides. Brian Crossman was a selectboard member in Pawlet, a town of about 1,400 people near the New York state line. Members of the Pawlet selectboard are elected by residents to oversee town expenditures and enact ordinances. They held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Crossman’s seat was vacant and there were flowers at his place at the table.

