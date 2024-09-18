Wojnarowski is leaving ESPN for alma mater to become GM of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from broadcasting to return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, to take over the newly created position of general manager of the men’s basketball program. The Atlantic 10 school in western New York announced Wednesday that Wojnarowski will oversee a wide range of responsibilities while working alongside coach Mark Schmidt and his staff. His duties will include focusing on name, image and likeness opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting and alumni player relationships. Wojnarowski graduated St. Bonaventure with a journalism degree in 1991 and received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2022.

