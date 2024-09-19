A charred transformer on a Kyiv square makes for an unusual Ukraine war exhibit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A charred transformer from one of Ukraine’s severely damaged power plants has come to a square in Kyiv’s city center. It’s a stark reminder of the scale of destruction caused by Russian strikes on the country’s energy system. The massive blackened hulk juxtaposed with a Ferris wheel further down the square also serves as a contrast between peacetime and the harsh reality of war in Ukraine. The exhibition opened on Thursday with a message urging people to feel “the pain and despair over the destroyed equipment.” The organizers said that while they realize the transformer creates a somber atmosphere, their intention was not to “get anyone down.”

