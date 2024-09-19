‘A star is born’: Actor Maisy Stella breaks through in the Sundance hit ‘My Old Ass’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Who’s that girl?” was a common refrain from Sundance Film Festival goers walking out of “My Old Ass” in January. Its vibrant star, Maisy Stella, was a child sensation who stepped away from the limelight for a few years to be a normal teenager. Now, at 20, she’s ready to get back to work and is already breaking through in a big way, having already booked a role in a high-profile Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor film that shot this spring. First, audiences will get to re-meet Stella in the charming, emotional coming-of-age film “My Old Ass,” expanding this weekend and next.

