Burlington pays $215K to settle a lawsuit accusing an officer of excessive force

The city of Burlington, Vermont, has paid $215,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing a police officer of using excessive force by grabbing a man and slamming him to the ground in September of 2018. The lawsuit says Mabior Jok was standing outside with a group when a conversation became heated. It says Officer Joseph Corrow didn’t announce himself or issue any instructions before he slammed Jok to the ground, knocking him unconscious. Jok’s lawyer says the settlement is life-changing money for his client, who has been intermittently homeless for years. Burlington’s mayor says the city is glad to see the case resolved and hopes it provides some relief for Jok.

