Justice Department opens civil rights probe into sheriff’s office after torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff’s department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland. The Justice Department will investigate whether the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force and whether it used racially discriminatory policing practices. Six white former law enforcement officers pleaded guilty in 2023 to breaking into a home without a warrant and engaging in an hourslong attack on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, which included beatings, repeated use of Tasers, and assaults with a sex toy before one victim was shot in the mouth.

