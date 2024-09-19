Keith Urban says ‘High’ is about order and chaos, with songs about love, life and his late father

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades into one of the most consistent careers in contemporary country music, and you’d think Keith Urban has this whole album thing worked out. But his 11th studio album, “High,” out Friday, was no walk in the park. He wrote and scrapped an entire album before this one. Urban tells The Associated Press he needed to return to his experimental roots, exploring tempo changes and what he calls “order and chaos.” The songs on “High” touch on love, loss and life, and come to a head on the closer “Break the Chain,” loosely inspired by Urban’s late father, who struggled with alcoholism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.