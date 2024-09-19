Leaders of Democratic protest of Israel-Hamas war won’t endorse Harris but warn against Trump

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Leaders of an “Uncommitted” movement, who helped garner hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries across the nation in protest of the Israel-Hamas war, won’t endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. The group’s leaders also warned in statement Thursday against voting for Donald Trump or a third-party presidential candidate that “could help inadvertently deliver a Trump presidency.” Top Democratic officials have been engaging with “Uncommitted” leaders for months in an effort to address their discontent. But the divide had seemed to only widen in recent weeks, culminating in Thursday’s announcement.

