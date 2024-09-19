Young students protest against gun violence at Georgia Senate meeting

ATLANTA (AP) — Students as young as five demanded stricter gun laws Thursday at the Georgia Capitol, weeks after a deadly school shooting northeast of Atlanta. They marched around the building and into the a senate committee meeting on safe gun storage legislation. Sen. Emanuel Jones, a Decatur Democrat the committee’s chairman, led the students as they chanted “No more gun violence! End gun violence!” Lawmakers discussed safe storage devices, mental health support, and penalizing people who help children access guns. Georgia’s Senate and House passed safe storage legislation earlier this year, but neither of the bills made it through the other chamber.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.