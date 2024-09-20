California fire agency employee arrested on suspicion of starting 5 blazes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection employee has been arrested on suspicion he started five brush fires in Northern California in recent weeks. Cal Fire said Robert Hernandez was arrested Friday at the Howard Forest Fire Station in Healdsburg, California, on suspicion of arson to forest land. Hernandez is an apparatus engineer with the agency, in charge of operating and maintaining fire engines during emergency responses. Neither Cal Fire nor the union representing Cal Fire employees immediately responded to emails Friday from The Associated Press asking whether he has retained an attorney.

