Closing arguments begin in civil trial over ‘Trump Train’ encounter with Biden-Harris bus in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing arguments have begun in Texas in a civil trial over a so-called “Trump Train” that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus days before the 2020 election. A federal jury was set Friday to start deliberating over whether the encounter on a Texas highway amounted to political intimidation. The defendants in the case are six supporters of former President Donald Trump who took part in the convoy. A lawyer for the defendants have argued that the actions were protected speech.

