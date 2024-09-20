Court takes ‘naked ballots’ case over Pennsylvania mail-in voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide if counties have to accept provisional ballots cast on election day at polling places by voters whose mail-in ballots lacked secrecy envelopes or were rejected for other flaws. The justices said Friday they will take the case that could determine the fate of thousands of votes that may otherwise be canceled in the Nov. 5 election. Pennsylvania is considered a critical state in the presidential contest. The case out of Butler County involves whether to count provisional ballots from two voters whose primary election mail-in votes were so-called “naked ballots” that weren’t enclosed in the provided secrecy envelope.

