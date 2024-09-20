House backs measure to overturn Biden auto emissions rule that Republicans say would force EV sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House approved a resolution Friday that would overturn a new Biden administration rule on automobile emissions that Republicans say would force Americans to buy unaffordable electric vehicles they don’t want. The rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in March would impose the most ambitious standards ever in the United States to cut planet-warming emissions from passenger vehicles. The rule comes as EV sales, needed to meet the standards, have begun to slow. If the Senate should pass the resolution, it would face a likely presidential veto.

