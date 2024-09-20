Japan and China reach deal over Fukushima water release and move closer to resolving seafood ban

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and China said Friday they have reached a deal toward resolving their disputes over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea and Beijing’s ban on Japanese seafood. China is calling for strict monitoring of the move. Beijing says the release of water from the plant will endanger the fishing industry and coastal communities in eastern China. Fukushima’s cooling system was damaged during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that the proper handling of wastewater is both a political and scientific issue.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.