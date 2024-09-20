Mali officials close livestock markets over suspected links to militants

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Following a deadly attack in Mali’s capital by al-Qaida linked militants, authorities there have temporarily closed livestock markets that typically are run by an ethnic group that authorities associate with the militants. The al-Qaida-linked militant group JNIM claimed responsibility for the attacks Tuesday on a military training camp and the airport on the outskirts of Bamako. Malian officials said government forces suffered losses in the attack, but have released no official death toll. Most livestock markets in Mali’s capital are run by semi-nomadic Fulani people— also known as the Peuhl. Fulanis are disproportionately represented in Islamic militant groups in central Mali, which has led to them being stigmatized by other ethnic groups.

