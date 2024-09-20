Militants in Pakistan kill 9 troops in separate attacks in the northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security officials say nine troops have died in separate militant attacks. The assaults happened in the tribal districts of North and South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, which uses the province as a base. The security officials said Friday that six soldiers died in one attack and three died in another. Pakistan’s military gave a death toll only for one of the attacks. It did not say that troops died in the second attack.

