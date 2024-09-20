What to Stream: Clooney & Pitt, Will & Harper, a Legend of Zelda game and two Ryan Murphy TV series

What Ellen DeGeneres says is her last comedy special hitting Netflix and George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a sleek, New York City caper are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. “Inside Out 2” lands on Disney+, and there are two Ryan Murphy series — “Grotesquerie” on FX and the ABC medical drama called “Doctor Odyssey” starring Joshua Jackson as a doctor aboard a luxury cruise ship. And nearly 40 years after the debut of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo is finally making the title character the star of her own game, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.