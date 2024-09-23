9 European Union nations pledge to turn the Mediterranean into a green energy hub

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials from nine southern European Union member countries are focused on harnessing offshore wind and solar energy. They renewed a pledge to turn the Mediterranean region into a renewable energy hub and stave off the risks of climate change. The energy ministers of Cyprus, Slovenia and Malta, Croatia’s economy minister as well as officials from Greece, Italy, France, Portugal and Spain said in a joint statement Monday that they’re working on setting up joint renewable energy projects across borders without the red tape that could potentially repel investors. They called on the European Commission to head a new study on the region’s renewable energy potential on which “informed decision-making and concrete action” will be taken on moving ahead with green energy projects.

