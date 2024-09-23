A vandal’s rampage at a Maine car dealership causes thousands in damage to 75 vehicles

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police in Auburn, Maine, say a man damaged 75 vehicles in an automobile dealership by smashing windows and denting hoods of vehicles before they arrived to make an arrest. Police say the initial investigation indicates there was up to $90,000 in damage. Most of the vehicles had damaged windshields. Police did not cite the man’s motive. Auburn police charged the 25-year-old Auburn man with aggravated criminal mischief Sunday. He remained jailed Monday.

