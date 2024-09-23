American hiker found dead on South Africa’s Table Mountain

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An American woman who went missing while on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa has died and her body has been recovered, authorities said on Monday. The student, who has been identified as 20-year-old Brook Cheuvront from North Carolina, was reported reported missing on Saturday after she her tracking app stopped updating and her friends could not get hold of her. The management of SANParks, which manages Table Mountain and other national parks in the country, said the cause of death was still unclear and an inquest into her death has been opened.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.