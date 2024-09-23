As he welcomes Gotham FC, Biden says ‘a woman can do anything a man can do,’ including be president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday said “a woman can do anything a man can do … including being president of the United States,” as he welcomed the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League champions Gotham FC, the first time in the league’s 11-year history that a team has received an invite. Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, is the Democratic nominee for president. He told the crowd representation at the highest levels matters. Gotham won the 2023 NWSL championship last November with a 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC. It was the first trophy for the team – and it was just a year after they finished in last place. The trophy The ceremony featured Gotham players, staff, ownership and NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.

