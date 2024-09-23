Boyd Gaming buys Resorts Digital online gambling operation
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Boyd Interactive has purchased Resorts Digital, the online gambling arm of Atlantic City’s Resorts casino for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was finalized on Sept. 1 and confirmed by the parties on Monday. Resorts Digital has outperformed the physical Resorts casino for years; it has taken in five times the amount of money from gamblers over the first eight months of this year as the physical casino did. Resorts will continue its relationship with other online gambling partners including DraftKings, Penn Gaming, PokerStars and ESPNBET. It and Boyd will cross-promote each other’s businesses.