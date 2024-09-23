Harris reaches agreement on transition planning with Biden administration, no word on Trump yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition team has reached an agreement with the government to accept federal support to prepare for her potential presidency. The General Services Administration is required by law to offer office space, technology support and other resources to major party nominees. It posted the agreement with Harris to its website on Monday. The signed memorandum governs IT, record-keeping and ethics policies. There was no word on whether former President Donald Trump’s team will reach an agreement before Election Day. Transition planning is well under way across the federal government in advance of the handoff by President Joe Biden to Trump or Harris in January.

