Malaysian police rescue 187 more children as sex abuse probe of Islamic group deepens

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have rescued 187 more children and raided locations nationwide linked to an Islamic business group that is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of children. National police chief Razarudin Husain said Monday the children, including 59 under age 5, were rescued from welfare homes linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business, or GISB Holdings. That brought the number of children under age 18 who have been rescued to 572 since the case against GISB erupted earlier this month. Police also arrested 156 more suspects for investigation. GISB, which aims to promote an Islamic way of life, has roots in the Al Arqam Islamic sect, which was deemed heretical and banned by the government in 1994.

