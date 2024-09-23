Man convicted of sending his son to rob and kill rapper PnB Rock gets 31 years to life

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A man convicted of sending his 17-year-old son into a restaurant to rob and kill rapper PnB Rock has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison. A Los Angeles County judge handed down the sentence on Monday to 42-year-old Freddie Trone. In August, a jury found Trone guilty of one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Both sides at Trone’s trial agreed that the teen walked into Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in 2022 and shot the Philadelphia hip-hop star. Trone’s attorney says he only helped his son after the fact. He plans to appeal the verdict.

